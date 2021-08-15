.
.
.
.
Death toll from northern Turkey flash floods rises to 58

A man and woman walk along a muddy street after flash floods destroyed parts of Bozkurt in the district of Kastamonu, in the Black Sea region of Turkey on August 14, 2021. (STR/AFP)
A man and woman walk along a muddy street after flash floods destroyed parts of Bozkurt in the district of Kastamonu, in the Black Sea region of Turkey on August 14, 2021. (STR/AFP)

Death toll from northern Turkey flash floods rises to 58

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 58 people, authorities said on Sunday, in the second natural disaster to strike Turkey this month.

The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires had been brought under control after raging through southern coastal regions for two weeks.

Forty-eight people died as a result of floods in Kastamonu province, another nine people died in Sinop and one in Bartin, the Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate (AFAD) said.

Drone footage by Reuters showed massive damage in the town of Bozkurt in Kastamonu province. Emergency workers were searching demolished buildings for the missing.

Torrents of water tossed dozens of cars and heaps of debris along streets, destroyed buildings and bridges, closed roads and cut off electricity to hundreds of villages.

More than 2,000 people were evacuated from affected areas, some with the help of helicopters and boats, AFAD said.

Turkey’s worst floods in years kill 44 people as search for missing continues

Russia says eight aboard crashed water- dropping plane in Turkey’s Adana

Turkey’s wildfires hit hopes for tourism rebound after COVID blow

