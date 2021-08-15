.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Egypt’s Sisi and CIA director Burns discuss Mideast tensions, Afghanistan

  • Font
This combination of pictures created on August 15, 2021 shows CIA Director, William Burns, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (R). (Khaled Desouki, Al Drago/AFP/Pool)
This combination of pictures created on August 15, 2021 shows CIA Director, William Burns, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (R). (Khaled Desouki, Al Drago/AFP/Pool)

Egypt’s Sisi and CIA director Burns discuss Mideast tensions, Afghanistan

AFP

Published: Updated:

US Central Intelligence Agency chief William Burns met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Sunday for talks on the situation in the Palestinian territories, Libya and Afghanistan, the president’s office said.

The talks in Cairo covered “a number of regional issues of common interest especially tensions in the Middle East as well as Afghanistan, the Renaissance Dam (in Ethiopia) and the crisis in Libya”, Egypt’s western neighbor, it said in a statement, without giving details.

Egypt, the second largest recipient of US aid in the world after Israel and a key regional ally, brokered a Gaza ceasefire in May after 11 days of strikes between Israel and Palestinian militants.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On Ethiopia, Cairo has garnered critical support from Washington over its water rights being adversely affected by Addis Ababa’s mammoth dam project.

Burns, an Oxford-educated scholar who authored a book on Egypt-US relations, visited Israel and the West Bank last week.

Read more:

CIA director Burns holds talks with Israel PM Bennett, with focus on Iran

Egypt’s president Sisi discusses Gaza ceasefire with US President Biden

Taliban say they have control of Afghan presidential palace

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Power outages in Lebanon aggravate heatwave conditions, public health Power outages in Lebanon aggravate heatwave conditions, public health
Top 5 renewable energy systems Top 5 renewable energy systems
Top Content
Afghan president could abdicate after Taliban enter Kabul: Sources Afghan president could abdicate after Taliban enter Kabul: Sources
Lebanon fuel tanker explosion leaves 20 dead, 79 injured in Akkar district Lebanon fuel tanker explosion leaves 20 dead, 79 injured in Akkar district
Video: Taliban fighters take over General Dostum Palace in Mazar-i-Sharif Video: Taliban fighters take over General Dostum Palace in Mazar-i-Sharif
Taliban want ‘peaceful’ transition of power ‘as soon as possible’: Spokesman Taliban want ‘peaceful’ transition of power ‘as soon as possible’: Spokesman
Afghan president Ghani leaves country for Tajikistan: Official Afghan president Ghani leaves country for Tajikistan: Official
Video: Afghan military flee near Iran border prior to Taliban push Video: Afghan military flee near Iran border prior to Taliban push
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More