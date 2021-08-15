.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Hariri says Akkar massacre not unlike Beirut port blast, calls for Aoun to resign

  • Font
Saad Hariri announces that he will step down from trying to form a new government in Lebanon, July 15, 2021. (Reuters)
Saad Hariri pictured during his resignation as PM-designate on July 15, 2021. (Reuters)

Hariri says Akkar massacre not unlike Beirut port blast, calls for Aoun to resign

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Lebanon’s former prime minister Saad Hariri has called for the resignation of President Michel Aoun amid the latest incident involving the deadly fuel tanker explosion in the Akkar district of the country.

At least 20 people have been killed and seven others injured when a gas tanker exploded in the Tleil area of Lebanon’s Akkar district, according to the Lebanese Red Cross.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

At least 20 dead in fuel tanker explosion in Lebanon’s Akkar district Middle East At least 20 dead in fuel tanker explosion in Lebanon’s Akkar district

“Akkar massacre not unlike the [Beirut] Port massacre. May God have mercy on the martyrs and may they rest in peace. May God heal the wounded and injured. What happened in the two crimes, if there was a country that respects people, its officials would resign, starting with the President of the Republic to the last person responsible for this neglect. Fed up. The lives and security of the Lebanese are a priority,” Hariri tweeted.

Footage being shared on social media showed several ambulances transporting burn victims of the blast in Tleil to hospitals in the district.

At least 22 divisions of the Lebanese Red Cross were deployed in response to the explosion of the fuel tanker in Akkar, according to the Red Cross.

"Our teams are working on transporting the wounded and the dead bodies to hospitals in the area," the Lebanese Red Cross said on Twitter.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
The most extreme weather events and catastrophes of 2021 The most extreme weather events and catastrophes of 2021
Abraham Accords: A year of business ties between UAE, Israel, Bahrain, experts Abraham Accords: A year of business ties between UAE, Israel, Bahrain, experts
Top Content
Dead woman in Kuwait found unidentifiable after pet cats eat her face off Dead woman in Kuwait found unidentifiable after pet cats eat her face off
Afghan official confirms city of Mazar-i-Sharif has fallen to the Taliban Afghan official confirms city of Mazar-i-Sharif has fallen to the Taliban
Nobody running Lebanon: Central bank chief Riad Salameh Nobody running Lebanon: Central bank chief Riad Salameh
At least 20 dead in fuel tanker explosion in Lebanon’s Akkar district At least 20 dead in fuel tanker explosion in Lebanon’s Akkar district
Over 150 patients will die when fuel runs out: Lebanon's AUB Hospital Over 150 patients will die when fuel runs out: Lebanon's AUB Hospital
Video: Taliban fighters take over General Dostum Palace in Mazar-i-Sharif Video: Taliban fighters take over General Dostum Palace in Mazar-i-Sharif
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More