Israel firefighters battle wildfire in Jerusalem hills

A firefighting plane disperses fire retardant as it assists in extinguishing a fire near the Israeli village of Shoresh at the outskirts of Jerusalem August 15, 2021. (Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)
A firefighting plane disperses fire retardant as it assists in extinguishing a fire near the Israeli village of Shoresh at the outskirts of Jerusalem August 15, 2021. (Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)

A wildfire blazed in hills west of Jerusalem on Sunday, forcing the evacuation of several small outlying communities, emergency services and witnesses said, as clouds of smoke drifted over parts of the city about 10 km (six miles) away.

Israel’s Magen David Adom national ambulance service said no injuries were immediately reported.

Firefighting planes and crews on the ground were battling the flames, visible from the main highway linking Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

