.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

IAEA reports Iranian progress on uranium metal despite Western objections

  • Font
Employees work at the newly inaugurated fuel manufacturing plant in the central province of Isfahan on April 9, 2009. Iran declared major advances in its controversial atomic drive as President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad opened the nuclear fuel plant and announced the testing of two high capacity centrifuges. AFP PHOTO/ATTA KENARE
Employees work at the newly inaugurated fuel manufacturing plant in the central province of Isfahan on April 9, 2009. Iran declared major advances in its controversial atomic drive as President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad opened the nuclear fuel plant and announced the testing of two high capacity centrifuges. (File photo: AFP)

IAEA reports Iranian progress on uranium metal despite Western objections

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Iran has made progress in its work on enriched uranium metal, the UN nuclear watchdog said in a report to member states on Monday seen by Reuters, despite Western warnings that such work threatens talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“On 14 August 2021, the Agency verified ... that Iran had used 257 g of uranium enriched up to 20 percent U-235 in the form of UF4 (uranium tetrafluoride) to produce 200 g of uranium metal enriched up to 20 percent U-235,” the International Atomic Energy Agency said, adding that this was step three in a four-step plan by Iran. The fourth includes producing a reactor fuel plate.

Iran’s work on enriched uranium metal has angered Europe’s three top powers and the US because that technology, and knowledge of how to produce it, can be used to make the core of a nuclear bomb. Iran insists its aims are entirely peaceful and it is developing a new type of reactor fuel.

Read more:

Iran’s President Raisi says US ‘defeat’ in Afghanistan a chance for lasting peace

N. Korea, Iran supported in building Hezbollah’s 45 kilometer tunnel: Report

Lebanon’s Hezbollah claims it will begin importing fuel from Iran

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US created ‘political, security vacuum’ leading to Taliban takeover: Think tank US created ‘political, security vacuum’ leading to Taliban takeover: Think tank
Power outages in Lebanon aggravate heatwave conditions, public health Power outages in Lebanon aggravate heatwave conditions, public health
Top Content
Afghan president could abdicate after Taliban enter Kabul: Sources Afghan president could abdicate after Taliban enter Kabul: Sources
At least seven killed at Kabul airport as Afghans try to flee Taliban takeover At least seven killed at Kabul airport as Afghans try to flee Taliban takeover
Afghan president Ghani leaves country for Tajikistan: Official Afghan president Ghani leaves country for Tajikistan: Official
Muhammed Ali’s grandson wins in pro debut Muhammed Ali’s grandson wins in pro debut
Dutch family hides bitcoin fortune in secret vaults across four different countries Dutch family hides bitcoin fortune in secret vaults across four different countries
Afghan president fled with cars and helicopter full of cash: Russian embassy Afghan president fled with cars and helicopter full of cash: Russian embassy
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More