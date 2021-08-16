Three Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq explosion: Turkish defense ministry

Three Turkish soldiers were killed and two were wounded by explosives planted by militants in northern Iraq, Turkey’s defense ministry said on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The ministry said the incident took place on Sunday in a region where Turkey was carrying out a cross border operation.

Read more:

Turkey’s withdrawal from Cyprus will lead to EU membership

Turkey to work with Pakistan to prevent new flood of Afghan refugees

Death toll from northern Turkey flash floods rises to 58