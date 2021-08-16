.
Three Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq explosion: Turkish defense ministry

The Iraqi and Turkish flags. (File photo)
Reuters

Three Turkish soldiers were killed and two were wounded by explosives planted by militants in northern Iraq, Turkey’s defense ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said the incident took place on Sunday in a region where Turkey was carrying out a cross border operation.

