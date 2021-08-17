.
Lebanon’s speaker calls for parliament session to discuss fuel shortages

Lebanese Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri gestures as he arrives to attend a meeting with Lebanese political leaders to present the plan aimed at steering the country out of a financial crisis, at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon May 6, 2020. (Reuters)
A file photo shows Lebanese Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri. (Reuters)
Lebanon crisis

Reuters

Lebanon’s parliament speaker Nabih Berri called for an open session for Friday to discuss appropriate action to face the country’s crippling fuel shortage, as requested by President Michel Aoun.

The Lebanese central bank head had asked the government last week to pass a law allowing him to dip into the mandatory reserve in order to provide financing for fuel imports.

On Sunday, Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah said it will begin to import gasoline and diesel from Iran.

Lebanon is experiencing a severe fuel shortage that has caused long lines at petrol stations and extended blackouts. Hospitals, bakeries and other essential facilities have said that dwindling stocks will cause them to shut down.

“I assure you, yes, God willing, we will definitely bring diesel and gasoline from Iran,” Hezbollah’s chief Hassan Nasrallah said in a speech, adding that the government was no longer able to provide.

