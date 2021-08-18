Egypt invites Israeli PM Naftali Bennett to visit Cairo

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has invited Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to visit Egypt in “the coming weeks,” a statement from Bennett’s office said Wednesday.

The invitation was conveyed by Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel, who met with Bennett in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

“The two discussed diplomatic, security and economic aspects of Israel-Egypt relations, as well as the Egyptian mediation in the security situation vis-a-vis the Gaza Strip,” a statement from Bennett’s office read.

On Sisi’s behalf, Kamel invited Bennett “to make an official visit to Egypt in the coming weeks”, the statement added.

Cairo brokered the May 21 ceasefire between Israel and Gaza’s Islamist rulers Hamas, after 11 days of Palestinian militant rocket fire towards Israel and Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

Egypt pledged $500 million to help rebuild the Palestinian enclave, where some two million people are crammed under Israeli blockade.

Cairo signed a peace treaty with neighboring Israel in 1979.

Kamel has also been working to help resolve political divisions between Hamas in Gaza and rivals Fatah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.