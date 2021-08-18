.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Egyptian intel chief visits Israel to discuss Gaza cease-fire deal

  • Font
Palestinian Hamas Gaza Chief Yehya Al-Sinwar and head of the Egyptian general intelligence Abbas Kamel walk as they meet in Gaza on May 31, 2021. (Reuters)
Palestinian Hamas Gaza Chief Yehya Al-Sinwar and head of the Egyptian general intelligence Abbas Kamel walk as they meet in Gaza on May 31, 2021. (Reuters)

Egyptian intel chief visits Israel to discuss Gaza cease-fire deal

The Associated Press, Jerusalem

Published: Updated:

Egypt’s intelligence chief on Wednesday paid a rare visit to Israel to discuss the cease-fire deal between Israel and the Hamas militant group that followed an 11-day war in May, Israel announced.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office said Egyptian official Abbas Kamel also invited the Israeli leader to visit Egypt in the coming weeks.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Egypt has played a key mediation role between Israel and Hamas over the years. Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers are bitter enemies that have fought four wars since the militant group took control of Gaza in 2007, a year after winning Palestinian elections.

The most recent war ended in May, but the sides appear to have reached no agreements beyond a halt in fighting.

Hamas demands an easing in an Israeli-Egyptian blockade that has crippled the local economy and the resumption of hundreds of millions of dollars of badly needed assistance from Qatar.

Israel has demanded the return of the remains of two soldiers killed in a 2014 war as well as two Israeli civilians believed to be held by Hamas.

Hamas in recent weeks allowed supporters to send incendiary balloons into Israel and more recently a rocket was fired into Israel this week, the first time since the war. Israel did not respond, a possible signal that diplomatic efforts are picking up.

Bennett’s office gave few details about Wednesday’s talks, saying they focused on mutual security and economic issues as well as “Egyptian media in the Gaza security situation.”

Bennett said Kamel extended an invitation on behalf of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. He gave no further details.

Read more: US, Egypt working to ensure Palestinians, Israelis live in ‘safety’: Blinken

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Hiding from Taliban hit squads: Former Afghan official describes ordeal, anger at US Hiding from Taliban hit squads: Former Afghan official describes ordeal, anger at US
International jobseekers eye roles in Saudi Arabia amidst COVID-19 recession: Analyst International jobseekers eye roles in Saudi Arabia amidst COVID-19 recession: Analyst
Top Content
Expo 2020 Dubai: The architectural wonders of Middle East pavilions Expo 2020 Dubai: The architectural wonders of Middle East pavilions
Taliban say burqa not compulsory for women, hijab is as they take over Afghanistan Taliban say burqa not compulsory for women, hijab is as they take over Afghanistan
Man falls 50 feet to his death from US amusement park ride Man falls 50 feet to his death from US amusement park ride
Taliban kill two protesters carrying Afghanistan’s flag in Jalalabad: Reports  Taliban kill two protesters carrying Afghanistan’s flag in Jalalabad: Reports 
Explosion in Beirut electricity grid, authorities call for evacuation of nearby homes Explosion in Beirut electricity grid, authorities call for evacuation of nearby homes
Taliban hold first official news conference after Kabul takeover Taliban hold first official news conference after Kabul takeover
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More