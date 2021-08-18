.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Turkey denies reports claiming it gave up plans to run Kabul airport

  • Font
Hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane at a perimeter at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (AP)
Hundreds of people gather near a US Air Force C-17 transport plane at a perimeter at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. (AP)

Turkey denies reports claiming it gave up plans to run Kabul airport

The Associated Press, Kabul 

Published: Updated:

Turkey has denied reports claiming that it has given up on plans to continue running Kabul’s airport, saying it was awaiting the results of ongoing talks between the Taliban and several Afghan politicians.

“We hope that they reach an agreement through peaceful means,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told Hurriyet newspaper in comments that were printed on Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“After these (talks) take place, we can talk about these things.”

Turkey, a NATO member whose some 600 troops provided security at the international airport in Kabul, has proposed to continue running and protecting the airport following the withdrawal of US and NATO troops. The Taliban has said it wants all NATO troops to leave Afghanistan.

Turkey welcomes Taliban’s ‘positive message’ to intl community: FM Middle East Turkey welcomes Taliban’s ‘positive message’ to intl community: FM

Cavusoglu meanwhile, defended the government’s decision to engage in talks with the Taliban, following criticism from opposition parties.

“This does not mean that we espouse their ideology. Everyone is being pragmatic,” he said.

The minister also came under criticism for saying the government welcomes “positive messages” from the Taliban.

“We said, ‘We welcome their messages,’ but we said that we are cautious, that is, we should see these (messages) applied in practice,” Cavusoglu said.

Read more:

Turkey welcomes Taliban’s ‘positive message’ to intl community: FM

Turkey drops plans to take control of Kabul airport but will assist if Taliban ask

Turkey to work with Pakistan to prevent new flood of Afghan refugees

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
International jobseekers eye roles in Saudi Arabia amidst COVID-19 recession: Analyst International jobseekers eye roles in Saudi Arabia amidst COVID-19 recession: Analyst
Taliban and al-Qaeda bonds remain strong, parting of ways unlikely: Analysts Taliban and al-Qaeda bonds remain strong, parting of ways unlikely: Analysts
Top Content
Expo 2020 Dubai: The architectural wonders of Middle East pavilions Expo 2020 Dubai: The architectural wonders of Middle East pavilions
Taliban say burqa not compulsory for women, hijab is as they take over Afghanistan Taliban say burqa not compulsory for women, hijab is as they take over Afghanistan
Explosion in Beirut electricity grid, authorities call for evacuation of nearby homes Explosion in Beirut electricity grid, authorities call for evacuation of nearby homes
Afghan vice president Amrullah Saleh says he is ‘legitimate caretaker’ president Afghan vice president Amrullah Saleh says he is ‘legitimate caretaker’ president
US campaign in Afghanistan was doomed from start, says Mikhail Gorbachev US campaign in Afghanistan was doomed from start, says Mikhail Gorbachev
Man falls 50 feet to his death from US amusement park ride Man falls 50 feet to his death from US amusement park ride
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More