Turkey’s Erdogan holds rare meeting with UAE National Security Adviser

Turkey’s President Erdogan receives the UAE’s National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Turkey, August 18, 2021. (Turkish Presidency via Twitter)
Reuters

Published: Updated:

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a rare meeting with a senior official from the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, after years of tension between the two countries and rivalry in regional disputes.

Erdogan and UAE National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed ways of improving relations between the two countries, including trade and investment opportunities, the Emirates news agency WAM reported.

Turkey and the UAE have supported opposing sides in regional disputes, including the conflict in Libya and the blockade of Qatar by several Arab states.

