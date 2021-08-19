Iran uranium enrichment cause for ‘grave concern:’ UK, Germany, France statement

France, Germany and Britain expressed grave concern on Thursday about a report that said Iran had accelerated its enrichment of uranium to near weapons grade, saying this was a serious violation of its commitments.

“Iran must halt activities in violation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) without delay,” said a joint statement from the foreign ministries of the three nations that was released in Germany.

“We urge Iran to return to the negotiations in Vienna as soon as possible with a view to bringing them to a swift, successful conclusion. We have repeatedly stressed that time is on no-one’s side,” they added.

The UN atomic energy watchdog, the IAEA, said in a report on Tuesday seen by Reuters that Iran had accelerated its enrichment of uranium.

