Iran uranium enrichment cause for ‘grave concern:’ UK, Germany, France statement

A handout picture released by Iran's Atomic Energy Organization on November 4, 2019, shows the atomic enrichment facilities at Natanz nuclear research center, some 300 kilometres south of capital Tehran. (AFP)
A handout picture released by Iran's Atomic Energy Organization on November 4, 2019, shows the atomic enrichment facilities at Natanz nuclear research center, some 300 kilometres south of capital Tehran. (AFP)

Iran uranium enrichment cause for 'grave concern:' UK, Germany, France statement

Reuters

Published: Updated:

France, Germany and Britain expressed grave concern on Thursday about a report that said Iran had accelerated its enrichment of uranium to near weapons grade, saying this was a serious violation of its commitments.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Iran must halt activities in violation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) without delay,” said a joint statement from the foreign ministries of the three nations that was released in Germany.

“We urge Iran to return to the negotiations in Vienna as soon as possible with a view to bringing them to a swift, successful conclusion. We have repeatedly stressed that time is on no-one’s side,” they added.

The UN atomic energy watchdog, the IAEA, said in a report on Tuesday seen by Reuters that Iran had accelerated its enrichment of uranium.

