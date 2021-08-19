.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Lebanon’s President Aoun says pressures on Mikati delay government formation

  • Font
Lebanon’s new Prime Minister-Designate Najib Mikati, talks at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon July 26, 2021. (Reuters)
Lebanon’s new Prime Minister-Designate Najib Mikati, talks at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon July 26, 2021. (Reuters)

Lebanon’s President Aoun says pressures on Mikati delay government formation

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Thursday that Prime Minister designate Najib Mikati was facing increasing demands from others on the formation of a new government, which he said had resulted in its delay.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He added in a statement that he feared the goal of the demands was to force Mikati to resign, which Aoun said he did not want.

There was no immediate comment from Mikati on Aoun’s statement.

Read more:

Iranian fuel oil shipment for Lebanon to sail within hours, Hezbollah says

US to help Lebanon with electricity: Lebanese presidency

Life comes to a halt in Lebanon as blackouts sweep the nation

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Afghan female politicians stand their ground against Taliban, refusing to flee Afghan female politicians stand their ground against Taliban, refusing to flee
‘My life is in danger’: Afghan female presenter says Taliban refused to let her work ‘My life is in danger’: Afghan female presenter says Taliban refused to let her work
Top Content
Watch: ‘Desperate’ Afghans hand babies to soldiers, UK says can’t take minors Watch: ‘Desperate’ Afghans hand babies to soldiers, UK says can’t take minors
Video: Pakistan police launch probe into hundreds of men for assaulting woman in park Video: Pakistan police launch probe into hundreds of men for assaulting woman in park
Taliban kill two protesters carrying Afghanistan’s flag in Jalalabad: Reports  Taliban kill two protesters carrying Afghanistan’s flag in Jalalabad: Reports 
Man falls 50 feet to his death from US amusement park ride Man falls 50 feet to his death from US amusement park ride
Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar returns to Afghanistan for first time in 10 years Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar returns to Afghanistan for first time in 10 years
Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani: Don’t judge me if you don’t know full details Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani: Don’t judge me if you don’t know full details
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More