Israel conducts air strikes on targets in Syria through Lebanon's airspace

Israel has conducted several airstrikes through Lebanon's airspace on targets in Syria, according to local media in Lebanon.

Syrian State Media said that Syrian air defenses have confronted targets in the sky of Damascus, launched from the airspace of the Lebanese capital Beirut.

The Israeli airstrikes on Syria have targeted the northern countryside of Damascus, Mezzeh's military airport, Homs, and the Qalamoun region.

Israeli aircrafts and the missilies launced have been heard across Lebanon.

According to Intel Sky airspace tracking platform several civil flights landing in Beirut had been put on hold or delayed due to the Israeli attack from Lebanon’s airspace.

Developing