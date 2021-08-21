.
Lebanon president Aoun says treasury to bear cost of fuel subsidies

Motorbike and car drivers wait to get fuel at a gas station in Beirut, Lebanon June 29, 2021. (Reuters)
Lebanon crisis

Reuters

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said the government treasury will bear the cost of the continuation of fuel subsidies that was decided on Saturday.

The central bank said earlier that the government had decided to raise the exchange rate used to price fuel to 8,000 pounds to the dollar from the previous level of 3,900 to the dollar, effectively increasing fuel prices.

The new exchange rate set for fuel imports remains, however, below the market rate of about 19,000 pounds to the dollar, which means a continuation of a policy to subsidize fuel, albeit by a small amount.

