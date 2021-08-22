British Embassy in Beirut withdraws some employees as Lebanon conditions worsen

The British Embassy in Beirut has “temporarily” withdrawn some of its staff and dependents, according to a Friday update on the UK government’s website, as Lebanon’s living conditions continue to worsen.

“Due to specific issues with the reliability of fuel supplies and the impact on critical services in Lebanon, some staff and dependents in the British Embassy are being temporarily withdrawn,” the statement on GOV.UK said.

The statement added that basic commodities, including fuel, medicine, and food, have become “increasingly scarce due to the economic crisis.”

Due to a severe fuel crisis, more than 4 million people in Lebanon could face a critical shortage of water or be cut off completely in the coming days, UNICEF warned.

The UK government’s website update said protests against the political and economic situation in Lebanon are continuing, adding that violent confrontations between protesters, security forces and supporters of political groups have occurred across the country.

“As a result of protests, major roads (including to and from Beirut airport) have been blocked, banks and businesses have closed,” according to the statement.

Lebanon, with a population of 6 million, is at a low point in a two-year financial meltdown, with a lack of fuel oil and gasoline meaning extensive blackouts and long lines at the few gas stations still operating.

