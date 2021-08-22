Egypt closes Rafah border with Gaza until further notice over Hamas: Reports

Egypt has closed its Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip until further notice in protest of Hamas’ recent behavior, according to several media reports.

A week ago, Egypt resumed the opening of the Gaza-Egypt Rafah border crossing in both directions to help Palestinians stranded at the crossing to enter the North African country on humanitarian grounds.

Citing security concerns, Israel and Egypt both tightly restrict cross-border movement with Gaza, territory controlled by Hamas.

Rafah is the only exit point for Gazans seeking to travel, via Egypt, to other countries.