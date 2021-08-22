.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iranian fuel vessels setting off soon to Lebanon: Hezbollah’s Nasrallah

  • Font
Hassan Nasrallah, chief of the Shia Muslim movement Hezbollah, delivering a televised speech from an undisclosed location in Lebanon. (AFP)
A file photo shows leader of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group, Hassan Nasrallah. (AFP)
Lebanon crisis

Iranian fuel vessels setting off soon to Lebanon: Hezbollah’s Nasrallah

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The leader of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group, Hassan Nasrallah, said on Sunday that vessels carrying Iranian fuel will be setting sail soon followed by others to ease fuel shortages in Lebanon.

Nasrallah insisted that the group was not trying to step in and replace the state by purchasing the fuel. The first vessel which last Thursday the group announced was about to leave Iran, had already sailed, he said.

“We are not taking the place of the state, nor are we an alternative to companies that import fuel,” he said in a speech to supporters without elaborating on how the shipments would enter the country.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Hezbollah’s foes in Lebanon have warned of dire consequences from the move, saying it risked sanctions being imposed on a country whose economy has been in meltdown for nearly two years.

The arrival of the Iranian fuel would mark a new phase in the financial crisis, which the Lebanese state and its ruling factions - including Hezbollah - have failed to tackle even as fuel has run dry and shortages have prompted deadly violence.

US urged to allow Egypt, Jordan gas deal with Lebanon via Arab Gas Pipeline Middle East US foreign policy US urged to allow Egypt, Jordan gas deal with Lebanon via Arab Gas Pipeline

The US ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, said on Thursday that Lebanon didn’t need Iranian tankers, citing “a whole bunch” of fuel ships off the coast waiting to unload.

The United States was in talks with Egypt and Jordan to help find solutions to Lebanon’s fuel and energy needs, she said, speaking hours after Hezbollah said it was arranging the shipments.

Read more:

Lebanon’s govt raises official price of 95-octane gasoline by 66 pct

British Embassy in Beirut withdraws some employees as Lebanon conditions worsen

Lebanon President Aoun says treasury to bear cost of fuel subsidies

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
‘You are not a horse:’ FDA warns against using animal drugs to treat COVID-19 ‘You are not a horse:’ FDA warns against using animal drugs to treat COVID-19
Video allegedly shows Afghan President Ghani’s brother pledging support to Taliban Video allegedly shows Afghan President Ghani’s brother pledging support to Taliban
Top Content
US military releases update on Afghan baby handed to marines at Kabul airport US military releases update on Afghan baby handed to marines at Kabul airport
The top five unhealthy foods that are killing you The top five unhealthy foods that are killing you
Video allegedly shows Afghan President Ghani’s brother pledging support to Taliban Video allegedly shows Afghan President Ghani’s brother pledging support to Taliban
Taliban will face resistance if they try to seize Panjshir valley: Ahmad Massoud Taliban will face resistance if they try to seize Panjshir valley: Ahmad Massoud
Afghan pop singer Aryana Sayeed confirms she has fled Taliban rule Afghan pop singer Aryana Sayeed confirms she has fled Taliban rule
British Embassy in Beirut withdraws some employees as Lebanon conditions worsen British Embassy in Beirut withdraws some employees as Lebanon conditions worsen
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More