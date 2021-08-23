.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Gaza incendiary balloons spark fires in Israel, after weekend border clashes

  • Font
A field on fire is seen after Palestinians in Gaza sent incendiary balloons over the border between Gaza and Israel, Near Nir Am. (File photo: Reuters)
A field on fire is seen after Palestinians in Gaza sent incendiary balloons over the border between Gaza and Israel, Near Nir Am. (File photo: Reuters)

Gaza incendiary balloons spark fires in Israel, after weekend border clashes

AFP, Jerusalem

Published: Updated:

Incendiary balloons launched from Gaza sparked fires in southern Israel on Monday, authorities said, after weekend border clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli forces wounded dozens of people.

Incendiary balloon launches are a common tactic used by Palestinian militants in the enclave, which has been under a strict Israeli blockade since 2007, when Hamas took power in the Gaza Strip.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Israel frequently responds with air strikes, including after such devices were launched on August 6.

In a statement, the fire service said it was working to contain a number of fires in the Eshkol border region, which it blamed on at least nine incendiary balloons launched from Gaza.

Saturday saw intense hostilities on the border.

Israeli troops fired at Palestinian protesters who had gathered near the Gaza border and hurled explosives and tried to scale the wall.

An Israeli border police officer and a 13-year-old Palestinian were critically injured.

The escalation came exactly three months since Israel and Hamas reached a truce following their deadliest fighting in years.

Over 11 days in May, Israel pounded Gaza with air strikes in response to rockets fired from the enclave.

Israeli strikes killed 260 Palestinians, including fighters, while munitions fired by militants in the territory killed 13 people in Israel, including a soldier.

Read more: Egypt invites Israeli PM Naftali Bennett to visit Cairo

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Blue Moon lights up UAE night sky Blue Moon lights up UAE night sky
‘TikTok told me I have cancer’: Users help creator discover he has thyroid cancer ‘TikTok told me I have cancer’: Users help creator discover he has thyroid cancer
Top Content
Taliban will face resistance if they try to seize Panjshir valley: Ahmad Massoud Taliban will face resistance if they try to seize Panjshir valley: Ahmad Massoud
Saudi Arabian authorities say men who cooked ‘Kangaroo Mandi’ violated regulations  Saudi Arabian authorities say men who cooked ‘Kangaroo Mandi’ violated regulations 
Taliban confirm ‘hundreds’ of fighters heading for Panjshir Valley Taliban confirm ‘hundreds’ of fighters heading for Panjshir Valley
Saudi Arabia’s first girls’ football center set to open in Riyadh Saudi Arabia’s first girls’ football center set to open in Riyadh
Videos of Taliban’s weapons seizure in Afghanistan embarrass Washington Videos of Taliban’s weapons seizure in Afghanistan embarrass Washington
US offers $5 mln reward for information on Lebanese Hezbollah man linked to Houthis US offers $5 mln reward for information on Lebanese Hezbollah man linked to Houthis
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More