.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iran is ready to ship more fuel to Lebanon if needed: Iranian official 

  • Font
Anti-government protesters wave Lebanese flags and chant slogans, during ongoing protests against the Lebanese government, in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.(AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Anti-government protesters wave Lebanese flags and chant slogans, during ongoing protests against the Lebanese government, in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.(File photo: AP)
Lebanon crisis

Iran is ready to ship more fuel to Lebanon if needed: Iranian official

Reuters, Dubai 

Published: Updated:

Iran said on Monday it is ready to ship more fuel to Lebanon if needed, a day after the leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah group said more vessels carrying Iranian fuel would sail soon to help ease the country’s fuel shortage.

“We sell our oil and its products based on our own decisions and the needs of our friend. Iran is ready to send fuel again to Lebanon if needed,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said in an online weekly news conference.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Certainly we cannot see the suffering of the Lebanese people.”

Iranian fuel vessels setting off soon to Lebanon: Hezbollah’s Nasrallah Middle East Lebanon crisis Iranian fuel vessels setting off soon to Lebanon: Hezbollah’s Nasrallah

On Sunday Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah said the first vessel shipping Iranian fuel to Lebanon, which last Thursday the group announced was about to leave Iran, had already sailed.

Last week Iran’s semi-official Nournews news website reported that the fuel shipments to Lebanon were all purchased by a group of Lebanese Shia businessmen.

“We announce our readiness to sell fuel to the Lebanese government in addition to the fuel purchased by the Lebanese Shia businessmen, if the Lebanese government is willing,” said Khatibzadeh.

Hezbollah’s foes in Lebanon have warned of dire consequences from the purchase, saying it risked sanctions being imposed on a country whose economy has been in meltdown for nearly two years.

US sanctions on Iran’s oil exports, reimposed in 2018 when then-President Donald Trump exited Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with six powers, aim to cut its crude sales to zero.

Hezbollah, founded by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in 1982, has also been targeted by US sanctions.

Read more:

US offers $5 mln reward for information on Lebanese Hezbollah man linked to Houthis

Iranian fuel vessels setting off soon to Lebanon: Hezbollah’s Nasrallah

Lebanon’s govt raises official price of 95-octane gasoline by 66 pct

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
‘TikTok told me I have cancer’: Users help creator discover he has thyroid cancer ‘TikTok told me I have cancer’: Users help creator discover he has thyroid cancer
Watch: Man in Italy tattoos COVID ‘Green Pass’ QR code on arm for easy access Watch: Man in Italy tattoos COVID ‘Green Pass’ QR code on arm for easy access
Top Content
Taliban will face resistance if they try to seize Panjshir valley: Ahmad Massoud Taliban will face resistance if they try to seize Panjshir valley: Ahmad Massoud
Taliban confirm ‘hundreds’ of fighters heading for Panjshir Valley Taliban confirm ‘hundreds’ of fighters heading for Panjshir Valley
Saudi Arabian authorities say men who cooked ‘Kangaroo Mandi’ violated regulations  Saudi Arabian authorities say men who cooked ‘Kangaroo Mandi’ violated regulations 
Videos of Taliban’s weapons seizure in Afghanistan embarrass Washington Videos of Taliban’s weapons seizure in Afghanistan embarrass Washington
Saudi Arabia’s first girls’ football center set to open in Riyadh Saudi Arabia’s first girls’ football center set to open in Riyadh
Egypt closes Rafah border with Gaza over Hamas: Reports Egypt closes Rafah border with Gaza over Hamas: Reports
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More