.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

US-led coalition fighter jet shoots down drone over Syria

  • Font
A fighter aircraft of the US-led coalition flies over Mursitpinar in the outskirts of Suruc, at the Turkey-Syria border, as it approaches Syria to deliver an airstrike in Kobani, during fighting between Syrian Kurds and ISIS. (AP)
A file photo of a plane of the US-led coalition flies over Mursitpinar in the outskirts of Suruc, at the Turkey-Syria border. (AP)

US-led coalition fighter jet shoots down drone over Syria

Reuters

Published: Updated:

A fighter jet with the US-led coalition shot down a drone in eastern Syria on Saturday after the unmanned aircraft was deemed a threat, the US military said.

“Coalition aircraft successfully engaged and defeated a UAS through air to air engagement in the vicinity of Mission Support Site Green Village,” said coalition spokesperson US Army Colonel Wayne Marotto.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Pentagon last month said it was deeply concerned about attacks on US personnel in Syria and Iraq after US diplomats and troops were targeted in three rocket and drone attacks that wounded two American service members.

Read more:

Israeli strikes on Syria kill four Hezbollah fighters allied to Assad regime: Monitor

Iranian fuel vessels setting off soon to Lebanon: Hezbollah’s Nasrallah

Explosions heard in Quneitra province in southwestern Syria

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
‘You are not a horse:’ FDA warns against using animal drugs to treat COVID-19 ‘You are not a horse:’ FDA warns against using animal drugs to treat COVID-19
Video allegedly shows Afghan President Ghani’s brother pledging support to Taliban Video allegedly shows Afghan President Ghani’s brother pledging support to Taliban
Top Content
Taliban will face resistance if they try to seize Panjshir valley: Ahmad Massoud Taliban will face resistance if they try to seize Panjshir valley: Ahmad Massoud
‘You are not a horse:’ FDA warns against using animal drugs to treat COVID-19 ‘You are not a horse:’ FDA warns against using animal drugs to treat COVID-19
Videos of Taliban’s weapons seizure in Afghanistan embarrass Washington Videos of Taliban’s weapons seizure in Afghanistan embarrass Washington
Saudi Arabia’s first girls’ football center set to open in Riyadh Saudi Arabia’s first girls’ football center set to open in Riyadh
Italian government offering homes for sale near Rome for little over $1 Italian government offering homes for sale near Rome for little over $1
Taliban confirms ‘hundreds’ of its fighters heading for Panjshir Valley Taliban confirms ‘hundreds’ of its fighters heading for Panjshir Valley
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More