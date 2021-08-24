.
Blast in northern Syria kills and wounds dozens of militants

A drone picture taken on June 29, 2021, shows the sun setting over the opposition-held northwestern city of Idlib. (AFP)
The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

An explosion shook the base of an al-Qaeda-linked group in northern Syria on Tuesday, killing and wounding dozens of fighters, opposition activists said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the explosion at the base of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in the northwestern province of Idlib, the last major opposition stronghold in the country. HTS is the most powerful group in Syria’s northwest.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the explosion near the village of Ram Hamadan was either an accident during training or a drone strike. It said 20 fighters were killed or wounded in the explosion.

Step news agency, an activist collective, said at least nine fighters were killed and others wounded in the mysterious blast. Step said it could have been caused when a mortar shell exploded during training.

Syria’s 10-year conflict has left about half a million people dead and half the country’s prewar population of 23 million displaced, more than 5 million of them as refugees outside the country.

Israel conducts air strikes on targets in Syria through Lebanon's airspace

Israeli strikes on Syria kill four Hezbollah fighters allied to Assad regime: Monitor

US imposes new restrictions on Iran-backed militias in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria

