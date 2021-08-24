Egypt hospital nursery fire leaves one baby girl dead, eight infants injured

A fire broke out at a hospital nursery in Egypt’s Qena Governorate, killing a baby girl and injuring eight other infants, according to local media reports.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The eight infants were rescued from the fire and transferred to other facilities.

The nursery’s oxygen pump regulator reportedly caught fire, causing the oxygen flow to the children in the hospital to shut off, according to the reports.

This led to the death of the 20-day-old baby girl, media reports cited the director of security in Qena Governorate, Major General Musaad Abu Sakeen, as saying.

Abu Sakeen said an investigation of the incident was under way.

Read more:

Egypt closes Rafah border with Gaza over Hamas: Reports

‘Part-time marriage’ trend in Egypt causes controversy: Halal or haram?