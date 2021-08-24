.
Israeli raids target Hamas sites west of Khan Yunis in Gaza

An explosion is seen during an Israeli air strike on Hamas's television station, in Gaza City November 12, 2018. (Reuters)

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

An Israeli raid on Monday night targeted a Hamas site, west of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip, according to Al Arabiya’s correspondent.

Al Arabiya’s correspondent in Gaza reported that "al-Qadisiyah site in Khan Yunis was bombed by five missiles" and that "explosions were heard west of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip."

Israel had also launched raids "in the vicinity of Gaza city" as well, the correspondent added.

Israel had carried out raids on the Gaza Strip last Saturday and reinforced its forces on its borders. Israeli media reported at the time that the warplanes targeted Hamas sites in central Gaza with three missiles.

During the weekend, Israel said the Israeli Air Force planes had targeted various locations in the Gaza Strip in response to the incidents on the border on Saturday between Palestinian protesters and the Israeli army, in which dozens of Palestinians as well as an Israeli soldier were seriously injured.

