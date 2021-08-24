.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UN to withdraw Ethiopian peacekeeping force on Sudan’s request: Khartoum

  • Font
A file photo shows peacekeeper troops from Ethiopia and deployed in the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) patrol outside Abyei town, in Abyei state, on December 14, 2016. (Albert Gonzalez Farran/AFP)
A file photo shows peacekeeper troops from Ethiopia and deployed in the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) patrol outside Abyei town, in Abyei state, on December 14, 2016. (Albert Gonzalez Farran/AFP)

UN to withdraw Ethiopian peacekeeping force on Sudan’s request: Khartoum

AFP

Published: Updated:

The United Nations has agreed to a request from Khartoum to withdraw the Ethiopian contingent of a peacekeeping force from a border region between Sudan and South Sudan, state media reported.

“Foreign Minister Mariam al-Mahdi held a virtual meeting with the UN Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa... in which they agreed to withdraw the Ethiopian contingent from the Interim Security Force in Abyei within three months, at the request of Sudan,” Sudanese state news agency SUNA reported late Monday.

Mahdi pledged to “facilitate a smooth exit of the Ethiopian forces from Abyei and to receive other forces from contributing countries,” SUNA added.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ethiopian forces make up the vast majority of the peacekeeping mission in Abyei (UNISFA) was deployed under a UN Security Council resolution in 2011, following the independence of South Sudan from Sudan, with a mandate to protect civilians.

A referendum was to be held so residents could decide which of the two countries they wanted to join, but long-standing disputes between Khartoum and Juba over who had the right to vote prevented the referendum from taking place in 2011.

Out of the mission’s 4,190 personnel – 3,158 soldiers and seven policemen – are Ethiopian, according to the UN.

But relations between Khartoum and Addis Ababa have deteriorated in recent months due to a territorial conflict over the Fashaga region, where Ethiopian farmers cultivate fertile land claimed by Sudan.

The Sudanese army redeployed its forces to the region in November.

Sudan, along with Egypt, is also locked in a bitter dispute over Ethiopia’s mega-dam on the Blue Nile, which both downstream countries, dependent on the river for most of their water, see as an existential threat.

Read more:

Sudan’s PM Hamdok says will keep pushing for peace in Ethiopia

Second filling of Ethiopia’s giant dam on Nile nearly complete

Ethiopia’s Tigray forces release about 1,000 captured govt soldiers

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Airbnb announces plans to house 20,000 Afghan refugees globally Airbnb announces plans to house 20,000 Afghan refugees globally
Facebook launches virtual reality meeting forums for remote workers Facebook launches virtual reality meeting forums for remote workers
Top Content
Saudi Arabian authorities say men who cooked ‘Kangaroo Mandi’ violated regulations  Saudi Arabian authorities say men who cooked ‘Kangaroo Mandi’ violated regulations 
‘Part-time marriage’ trend in Egypt causes controversy: Halal or haram? ‘Part-time marriage’ trend in Egypt causes controversy: Halal or haram?
Ukraine FM denies report of evacuation plane hijacking Ukraine FM denies report of evacuation plane hijacking
Watch: Leaked footage shows grim conditions in Iran’s notorious Evin prison Watch: Leaked footage shows grim conditions in Iran’s notorious Evin prison
Saudi Arabia, Russia sign deal to develop joint military cooperation Saudi Arabia, Russia sign deal to develop joint military cooperation
Water sustainability: Egypt’s only choice is to connect the Congo River with the Nile Water sustainability: Egypt’s only choice is to connect the Congo River with the Nile
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More