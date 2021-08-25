.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Iraq signs agreement with POWERCHINA to build 2,000 megawatt solar plants

  • Font
An Iraqi man checks an electric generator supplying homes with electricity in a Baghdad neighbourhood in the Iraqi capital on Ju y 26, 2018. (AFP)
An Iraqi man checks an electric generator supplying homes with electricity in a Baghdad neighbourhood in the Iraqi capital on Ju y 26, 2018. (File photo: AFP)

Iraq signs agreement with POWERCHINA to build 2,000 megawatt solar plants

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Iraq has signed an initial agreement with POWERCHINA to build solar power plants with a capacity of 2,000 megawatts, the government said on Wednesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The first stage of the project will have a capacity of 750 megawatts, the Iraqi cabinet added in a tweet.

Power from Iraq’s main grid suffers year-round from hours-long cuts each day, but shortages worsen during the hot summer months when temperatures regularly reach 50 degrees and households rely on air conditioning.

Read more:

Toll in Turkish air strike in Iraq’s Sinjar province rises to eight

Turkey’s bombardment in Iraq’s northern Kurdistan kills two civilians: Official

Killer of Iraqi official sentenced to ‘death by hanging’

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley: Home of the anti-Taliban resistance Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley: Home of the anti-Taliban resistance
Airbnb announces plans to house 20,000 Afghan refugees globally Airbnb announces plans to house 20,000 Afghan refugees globally
Top Content
COVID-19 vaccine protection fades within six months: UK researchers COVID-19 vaccine protection fades within six months: UK researchers
Fire breaks out in area near Dubai airport, no injuries reported Fire breaks out in area near Dubai airport, no injuries reported
Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley: Home of the anti-Taliban resistance Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley: Home of the anti-Taliban resistance
Emirates offers Lebanon passengers extra baggage allowance for ‘goods and medicines’ Emirates offers Lebanon passengers extra baggage allowance for ‘goods and medicines’
Six-month visa extension for Dubai residents trapped abroad Six-month visa extension for Dubai residents trapped abroad
Russian says he swam to Japan’s Hokkaido island, wants asylum Russian says he swam to Japan’s Hokkaido island, wants asylum
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More