Four Marines killed, another three injured in Afghanistan bombing: US envoy in Kabul

Members of the Old Guard remove the casket with the remains of a killed US Army soldier killed in Kabul, Afghanistan. (File Photo: Reuters)
Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Pentagon said Thursday that “a number of US service members” were killed and several others were injured in the suicide bombing at Kabul's airport earlier in the day.

“We can confirm that a number of US service members were killed in today’s complex attack at Kabul airport,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said.

“A number of others are being treated for wounds,” he said, adding that a number of Afghans fell victim to “this heinous attack.”

The Wall Street Journal reported that the US ambassador in Kabul said four Marines were killed and three others were injured.

Thursday was the first time US troops were reported to be killed in combat since February 2020.

Read more: Biden adamant on Aug. 31 withdrawal from Afghanistan but asks for contingency plans

Explore More