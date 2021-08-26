.
Pentagon highlights US support for replenishing Israel’s Iron Dome defense system

An Israeli soldier stands guard next to an Iron Dome anti-missile system near the Israel's northern border with Lebanon July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli soldier stands guard next to an Iron Dome anti-missile system near the Israel's northern border with Lebanon July 27, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

The Pentagon has highlighted the US administration’s support for replenishing Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III met with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to reaffirm the US commitment to the strategic partnership and addressing regional security challenges together, according to a statement released by The Pentagon.

The two discussed the wide range of threats posed by Iran’s nuclear program, support of terrorism and maritime aggression.

They agreed to cooperate on air and missile defense and countering unmanned aerial systems.

US Secretary Austin affirmed the US’ commitment to Israel’s security and “Qualitative Military Edge.”

The Secretary stressed the US’ commitment to broader stability in the Middle East region, including through its military relationships with longstanding partners.

The leaders agreed to continue to strengthen close coordination between the two countries’ defense establishments in support of these objectives.

