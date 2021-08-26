.
US President Biden delays first meeting with Israel’s Bennett after Kabul attacks

President Joe Biden speaks at the White House, Aug. 12, 2021. (Reuters)
Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

US President Joe Biden delayed his first meeting scheduled with Israel’s prime minister on Thursday due to the bombings that rocked Afghanistan’s Kabul and wounded several US troops.

The White House made the announcement but has not yet set a new time for the meeting.

Israel’s Naftali Bennett is in Washington for his first official visit since becoming prime minister. It will be his first meeting with Biden.

On Wednesday, the Israeli official met with the top US diplomat, secretary of defense and Biden’s national security advisor.

US officials said they were looking forward to Biden’s meeting with Bennett, which is expected to discuss Iran and the nuclear deal.

