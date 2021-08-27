.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Amnesty urges Syria’s Assad regime to lift ‘siege’ on Deraa

  • Font
Rebels and civilians arrive in Hama from Deraa, Syria. (File Photo: Reuters)
Rebels and civilians arrive in Hama from Deraa, Syria. (File Photo: Reuters)

Amnesty urges Syria’s Assad regime to lift ‘siege’ on Deraa

AFP

Published: Updated:

Rights group Amnesty International on Friday urged the Syrian government to immediately allow humanitarian aid into a rebel holdout under regime “siege” in the southern city of Deraa.

The United Nations has warned of food shortages in opposition-held Deraa al-Balad, which is surrounded by Russia-backed regime fighters seeking to retake control of the area.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Clashes have raged between both sides in recent weeks, before a shaky Moscow-brokered truce deal saw dozens of rebels quit the area this week.

“The Syrian government must immediately lift the siege to facilitate unfettered access for humanitarian organisations and allow the medical evacuation of the sick and injured,” said Amnesty’s Syria researcher Diana Semaan.

She called on all sides to “grant safe passage to civilians wanting to flee the area.”

The rights group said the government now rarely approved medical evacuations, while many of the ill or wounded feared they would be detained or face reprisals if they stepped into regime-held territory.

One woman told Amnesty last week the shops were almost empty of all food.

Her cousin had died because he was not granted permission to leave for urgent medical treatment, she told the rights group.

The UN humanitarian agency OCHA said Tuesday that 38,600 people -- more than half of them children -- had fled Deraa al-Balad and been registered in and around the city.

Amnesty said the exodus happened after the government briefly opened a checkpoint for people to leave the area.

Around 20,000 people remained inside with scarce supplies, it said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor with sources inside Syria, said regime forces fired mortar rounds at Daraa al-Balad on Friday.

There was no sign of any resumption of the evacuation of rebels under the truce deal, it added.

The Observatory had said that 53 people, mostly “fighters who rejected the reconciliation deal,” left on Thursday.

Syria’s state news agency said the number had been 45 and included family members.

Thursday’s evacuation came two days after an initial smaller group of opposition fighters boarded buses bound for the rebel-held north of the country, according to the Observatory.

The wider province of Deraa, seen as the birthplace of Syria’s uprising in 2011 and held for years by opposition forces, was returned to government control in 2018.

Some rebels left under a previous Moscow-backed ceasefire at the time, but others kept their weapons and remained in control of several areas, including Deraa al-Balad.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US shared American, Afghan allies evacuee names with Taliban: Politico US shared American, Afghan allies evacuee names with Taliban: Politico
Taliban rule could give free rein for abuse against women, activist warns Taliban rule could give free rein for abuse against women, activist warns
Top Content
Saudi PIF-backed EV company Lucid Motors announces two new car versions Saudi PIF-backed EV company Lucid Motors announces two new car versions
Taliban say attack on Kabul airport occurred in area controlled by US forces Taliban say attack on Kabul airport occurred in area controlled by US forces
At least 72 killed in airport attack, 158 wounded: US, Afghan officials At least 72 killed in airport attack, 158 wounded: US, Afghan officials
About 12,500 people evacuated from Afghanistan on August 26: White House About 12,500 people evacuated from Afghanistan on August 26: White House
Saudia Airline to ban unvaccinated travelers on domestic flights starting from Sept 1 Saudia Airline to ban unvaccinated travelers on domestic flights starting from Sept 1
Taliban forces to tighten security, add more guards at Kabul airport: NATO Taliban forces to tighten security, add more guards at Kabul airport: NATO
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More