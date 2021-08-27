.
Kabul bombings mark deadliest day for US troops in over a decade

  • Font
US soldiers lowering the US national flag during a handover ceremony to the Afghan National Army in Helmand province, May 2, 2021. (Reuters)
Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Thursday’s attacks that killed at least 12 US service members and injured 15 more marked the deadliest day for US forces since 2011.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the bombing near Kabul’s airport, where US troops have been in control since President Joe Biden announced the end of the 20-year US military presence in Afghanistan.

Thousands of US citizens, allies and Afghan civilians have been evacuated since the Taliban took over the country in a manner that dealt the US and the Biden administration a severe blow.

US Central Command chief Gen. Frank McKenzie vowed to respond to those who carried out the deadly attack, which also killed dozens of Afghan civilians.

It also marked the first time US troops were killed in combat in Afghanistan since Feb. 8, 2020. At the time, two US soldiers were killed, and at least six others were injured.

The largest US-casualty-producing event in Afghanistan to date took place on Aug. 6, 2011, when a US helicopter was shot down in Maidan Wardak. The attack killed 30 US service members.

Read more: Taliban say attack on Kabul airport occurred in area controlled by US forces

