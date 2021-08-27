Lebanon’s PM-designate says he will not step down yet, but ‘big hurdles’ remain

Lebanon’s prime minister-designate said Friday that he would not step down for the time being but admitted that there were “big hurdles” to be overcome before a new government was formed.

Several meetings have been held between the PM-designate, Najib Mikati, and President Michel Aoun. Mikati said there had been some “positive” and some “negative” meetings with the president.

It has been over a month since Mikati was designated. He refused to issue a deadline when asked how long he would wait before giving up on forming a new government.

“I am hopeful … because no responsible [official] would accept this situation,” Mikati said during an interview with Al-Hadath.

Mikati also pled for help from Arab and Gulf nations.

