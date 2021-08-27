.
Lebanon’s PM-designate says he will not step down yet, but ‘big hurdles’ remain

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun (L) meets Najib Mikati at the presidential palace in Baabda, July 26, 2021. (AFP)
Lebanon crisis

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published:

Lebanon’s prime minister-designate said Friday that he would not step down for the time being but admitted that there were “big hurdles” to be overcome before a new government was formed.

Several meetings have been held between the PM-designate, Najib Mikati, and President Michel Aoun. Mikati said there had been some “positive” and some “negative” meetings with the president.

It has been over a month since Mikati was designated. He refused to issue a deadline when asked how long he would wait before giving up on forming a new government.

“I am hopeful … because no responsible [official] would accept this situation,” Mikati said during an interview with Al-Hadath.

Mikati also pled for help from Arab and Gulf nations.

