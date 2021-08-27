.
‘Next few days’ will be most dangerous to date in Afghanistan: US military officials

Taliban fighters in a vehicle patrol a street in Kabul on August 27, 2021. (AFP)
Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The “next few days” will be the most dangerous period to date in Afghanistan, US military officials warned President Joe Biden on Friday.

“The next few days of this mission will be the most dangerous period to date,” a statement from the White House read.

During a meeting on Afghanistan early Friday with Biden’s National Security team, commanders also updated the president on plans to develop ISIS-K targets.

“The President reaffirmed with the commanders his approval of all authorities they need to conduct the operation and protect our troops, and all reported back that they have the resources they believe they need to do so effectively,” the statement read.

