.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Pulitzer Board grants special citation to Afghan journalists

  • Font
A US Marine passes out water to evacuees during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Aug. 22, 2021. (Reuters)
A US Marine passes out water to evacuees during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Aug. 22, 2021. (Reuters)

Pulitzer Board grants special citation to Afghan journalists

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The Pulitzer Prize Board announced a special citation Friday for people in Afghanistan who risked their safety to help produce news stories and images from their war-torn country.

“From staff and freelance correspondents to interpreters to drivers to hosts, courageous Afghan residents helped produce Pulitzer-winning and Pulitzer-worthy images and stories that have contributed to a wider understanding of profoundly tragic and complicated circumstances,” the board said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The citation comes with a $100,000 emergency relief grant intended to help men and women involved in journalism in Afghanistan either resettle or to continue their work safely.

The Western pullout and the swift Taliban takeover of Afghanistan have left thousands of people, including journalists, fearing retribution under the new regime. President Joe Biden has set a Tuesday deadline to withdraw American forces.

The Pulitzer Board’s citation came a day after a suicide attack at the Kabul airport killed well over 100 Afghans and 13 US service members.

“It’s critical in a moment of stark threat to support those Afghans whose bravery, skill, and commitment to the ideals of a free press have helped create so much important journalism in recent decades,” said board co-chairs Katherine Boo, Gail Collins and John Daniszewski.

The grant will be administered by the not-for-profit Committee to Protect Journalists.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US shared American, Afghan allies evacuee names with Taliban: Politico US shared American, Afghan allies evacuee names with Taliban: Politico
Taliban rule could give free rein for abuse against women, activist warns Taliban rule could give free rein for abuse against women, activist warns
Top Content
Saudi PIF-backed EV company Lucid Motors announces two new car versions Saudi PIF-backed EV company Lucid Motors announces two new car versions
Taliban say attack on Kabul airport occurred in area controlled by US forces Taliban say attack on Kabul airport occurred in area controlled by US forces
At least 72 killed in airport attack, 158 wounded: US, Afghan officials At least 72 killed in airport attack, 158 wounded: US, Afghan officials
About 12,500 people evacuated from Afghanistan on August 26: White House About 12,500 people evacuated from Afghanistan on August 26: White House
Saudia Airline to ban unvaccinated travelers on domestic flights starting from Sept 1 Saudia Airline to ban unvaccinated travelers on domestic flights starting from Sept 1
Taliban forces to tighten security, add more guards at Kabul airport: NATO Taliban forces to tighten security, add more guards at Kabul airport: NATO
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More