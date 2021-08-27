.
UN chief Guterres voices concern over Afghanistan, but remains hopeful

United Nations Secretary general Antonio Guterres gives a press conference during his visit near Valencia, July 1, 2021. (AFP)
Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday that he was concerned, but hopeful, of the situation in Afghanistan, in his first interview since the fall of Kabul to the Taliban.

During the exclusive interview with Al Arabiya, Guterres also called on the Taliban to respect human rights and specifically those of women.

The UN chief said the security of Kabul’s airport was the responsibility of Afghan leaders.

