Egypt’s Sisi, Qatar’s Tamim meet for first time since reconciliation

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Baghdad on Saturday, the Egyptian presidency said, the first meeting since the two countries agreed in January to end the dispute from 2017.

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt had severed diplomatic, trade and transport ties with Qatar in June 2017, accusing it of supporting terrorism – a charge Doha denied.

Advertisement

The countries formally ended the dispute at the AlUla summit held in Saudi Arabia in January. The AlUla declaration signed also included lifting restrictions on Qatar.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The President affirmed Egypt's keenness on integrated and fruitful cooperation for the sake of good, constructive development, and supporting Arab solidarity in a framework of mutual respect, common interest and sincere intentions, as a principle and a well-established strategic approach to Egyptian policy,” the presidency said.

The Egyptian presidency spokesman said the two leaders agreed during the meeting on the importance of continuing consultations and working to advance relations between the two countries, as well as taking mutual steps to resume various bilateral cooperation mechanisms.

Egypt and Qatar appointed ambassadors over the past two months in a sign of improving ties.

Read more:

Qatar FM has ‘positive’ meeting with Egyptian counterpart in Cairo

Qatar’s top diplomat in Cairo to meet Egypt’s president amid improving ties

Qatar and Egypt hold first meeting after resolution ending Gulf dispute: Doha