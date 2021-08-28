Iraq refuses to be used as ground for regional, global conflicts: Al-Kadhimi

Iraq refuses to be used as a middle ground for regional and global conflicts, Iraq Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said at the opening of a summit in Baghdad with several Middle leaders as well as French President Emmanuel Macron.

“We faced many challenges on different levels. The convening of this conference embodies our vision of giving priority to dialogue and partnerships. We reject the use of Iraq as an arena for international and regional conflicts and we reject Iraq being used as a springboard for any threat to any party,” al-Kadhimi said.

Several Middle Eastern leaders and French President Emmanuel Macron are meeting in Baghdad on Saturday at a summit hosted by Iraq, which wants its neighbors to talk to each other instead of settling scores on its territory.

Organizers said they did not expect any diplomatic breakthroughs at the summit.

“Getting these countries to sit around the table – that will be achievement enough,” one Iraqi government official told Reuters.

Heads of state attending included President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, King Abdullah of Jordan, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Macron. Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates sent their heads of government, and Turkey its foreign minister. Saudi Arabia is being represented by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.