Israel’s PM presented Biden with ‘death by a thousand cuts’ Iran strategy: Reports

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett presented US President Joe Biden with what Tel Aviv officials described as a “death by a thousand cuts” strategy against Iran, the Jerusalem Post reported on Saturday citing diplomatic sources.

The report said the diplomats compared the strategy to the Cold War, with “Israel playing the role of the US and Iran being the Soviet Union.”

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Israel has already started in that vein, so it doesn’t need Biden’s approval, per se, but it would very much like its cooperation and support,” the report added.

Biden and Bennett met in the White House on Friday, where the US President told the PM that if diplomatic negotiations failed regarding Iran’s nuclear deal then Washington was prepared with other options.

“We're putting diplomacy first and we'll see where that takes us. But if diplomacy fails, we're ready to turn to other options,” Biden said without adding further details.

He stressed to Bennet the US commitment to ensure Iran never developed a nuclear weapon.

On his part, Bennett was pleased with Biden’s remarks, saying: “I was happy to hear your clear words that Iran will never be able to acquire a nuclear weapon. You emphasized that you'll try the diplomatic route but there's other options if that doesn't work out.”

Axios further elaborated on the “death by a thousand cuts” strategy, citing Israeli officials as saying that it involved countering Iran through a “combination of many small actions across several fronts — both military and diplomatic — instead of a single dramatic strike.”

Read more:

Biden assures Israel’s PM: US has options if Iran nuclear diplomacy fails

Biden, Israeli PM Bennett begin talks in shadow of Kabul attack

Israel's PM to make case to US President Biden against Iran's nuclear deal