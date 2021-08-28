Saudi Arabia lauds Iraq govt role in handling illegal militia weapons: FM

Saudi Arabia appreciates the role Iraq’s government has played in its campaign to get illegal arms out of the hands of militias, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said during a summit in Baghdad.

“Saudi Arabia continues to coordinate with Iraq to confront the threat of extremism and the Kingdom continues to stand by Iraq. The leadership in Saudi Arabia spares no effort in supporting Iraq at all levels,” Prince Faisal said.

During the summit in Baghdad, Prince Faisal also said that dialogue is Saudi Arabia’s approach to dealing with any international or regional disputes.

Earlier in April, Saudi Arabia and Iraq established a joint fund, with capital estimated at $3 billion, as a contribution from the kingdom in promoting investment in Iraq's economic fields.

Several Middle Eastern leaders and French President Emmanuel Macron are meeting in Baghdad on Saturday at a summit hosted by Iraq, which wants its neighbors to talk to each other instead of settling scores on its territory.

For his part, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said that Iraq refuses to be used as a middle ground for regional and global conflicts, at the opening of a summit in Baghdad with several Middle leaders as well as French President Emmanuel Macron.

Heads of state attending included President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, King Abdullah of Jordan, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Macron. Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates sent their heads of government, and Turkey its foreign minister. Saudi Arabia is being represented by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

