Turkey cannot take burden of new migrant wave from Afghanistan: FM

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a press conference in Ankara, Turkey, August 25, 2020. (File photo: Turkish Foreign Ministry via Reuters)
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a press conference in Ankara, Turkey, August 25, 2020. (File photo: Turkish Foreign Ministry via Reuters)

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Turkey cannot take the burden of a new migrant wave from Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday after talks with his German counterpart.

“As Turkey, we have sufficiently carried out our moral and humanitarian responsibilities regarding migration,” Cavusoglu said, speaking in a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. “It is out of the question for us to take an additional refugee burden,” Cavusoglu said.

Turkey currently hosts 3.7 million Syrian refugees as part of a 2016 deal with the European Union.

