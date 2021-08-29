What happened in Afghanistan will not happen in Iraq: Iraqi military

The crisis Afghanistan is experiencing will not be replicated in Iraq, Iraqi military spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Rasool said on Saturday.

Less than two weeks after the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan ahead of a complete withdrawal of US forces, the country was struck by a deadly attack on Kabul airport which was claimed by ISIS.

The suicide bombing led to the deaths of at least 100 Afghans and 13 US servicemen and injured scores more.

Thousands of desperate Afghans had flooded the airport in an attempt to flee Taliban rule, with dozens of countries accepting Afghan refugees and some remaining inside the country have fled to bordering Pakistan trying to leave.

Like Afghanistan, US forces, estimated at around 6,000 personnel, will also be withdrawing from Iraq.

Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi had sealed an agreement with US President Joe Biden in July to formally end the US combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021.

“What happened in Afghanistan will not happen in Iraq. There are no comparisons between the two countries. Today, we have armed forces and a civil defense system, and the armed forces and the Iraqi people are united,” Rasool told Kurdish news outlet Rudaw.

“We fought terrorism and we can protect Iraq and the people of Iraq. Iraq cannot be compared to Afghanistan because of the presence of Iraqi armed forces… We fought the most powerful terrorist organization on the face of the earth [ISIS] and were able to liberate the lands which constitute an estimate are of 40 percent of Iraqi land… What remains now is the process of eradicating some of the cells located here and there,” he added.

