Explosion in Beirut suburb leaves four dead, at least two injured

An explosion inside a factory in the locality of Burj al-Barajneh in the southern suburb of Beirut has killed four people on Monday afternoon, according to the National News Agency in Lebanon (NNA).

NNA reported that a strong bang was heard in Burj al-Barajneh area. The explosion occurred inside “al-Shami” factory for the manufacture of water heaters.

The agency did not specify the cause of the explosion. Local media reported that a tank exploded when workers were welding it inside the factory.

A video clip circulated on social media showed three bloodied bodies lying on the floor in a dark room.

The explosion damaged cars parked outside the plant as tanks flew out.

Multiple factories and businesses have been stockpiling fuel in residential areas as the crisis-hit country is stil experiencing an unprecedented fuel shortage crisis.

Two weeks ago, at least 20 people have been killed and 79 others injured after a fuel tanker exploded in the Tleil area of Lebanon’s Akkar region, according to the Lebanese Red Cross.

Footage being shared on social media showed several ambulances transporting burn victims of the blast to hospitals in the district.

The Lebanese Red Cross said its teams recovered 20 bodies from the site of the explosion in the northern village of Tleil and evacuated 79 people who were injured or suffered burns in the blast.

