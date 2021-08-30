.
Palestine and Israel Flags
Palestine and Israel flags. (Stock photo)

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas meets with Israeli defense minister Benny Gantz

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz in the West Bank city of Ramallah on Sunday, officials said.

It was the highest-level meeting between Abbas and an Israeli minister to be made public since Israel’s new government was formed in June.

Gantz, according to a statement from his office, told Abbas that Israel would take measures to strengthen the Palestinian economy.

“They also discussed shaping the security and economic situations in the West Bank and in Gaza,” the statement said.

Hussein Al Sheikh, a member of Abbas’ Fatah Central Committee, said the discussion included “all aspects” of Palestinian-Israeli relations.

