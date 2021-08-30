Security Council renews mandate of UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon for another year

The UN Security Council Monday voted to renew the mandate of the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon for another year, Beirut’s envoy to the UN said.

“The UN Security Council just voted unanimously to renew the mandate of UNIFIL in Lebanon after difficult negotiations. Good news 4 UNIFIl, for it Lebanese partner the LAF, and for peace and security. Thanks to all SC members for their support esp France the pen holder,” Amal Mudallali tweeted.

