.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Security Council renews mandate of UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon for another year

  • Font
UN peacekeepers (UNIFIL) stand near a UN vehicle in Naqoura, southern Lebanon, Oct. 14, 2020. (Reuters)
UN peacekeepers (UNIFIL) stand near a UN vehicle in Naqoura, southern Lebanon, Oct. 14, 2020. (Reuters)

Security Council renews mandate of UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon for another year

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The UN Security Council Monday voted to renew the mandate of the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon for another year, Beirut’s envoy to the UN said.

“The UN Security Council just voted unanimously to renew the mandate of UNIFIL in Lebanon after difficult negotiations. Good news 4 UNIFIl, for it Lebanese partner the LAF, and for peace and security. Thanks to all SC members for their support esp France the pen holder,” Amal Mudallali tweeted.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Lebanon food poisoning cases spike as energy crisis kills fridges Lebanon food poisoning cases spike as energy crisis kills fridges
Four residents arrested by Riyadh police for faking PCR test results Four residents arrested by Riyadh police for faking PCR test results
Top Content
Taliban ‘brutally killed’ Afghan folk singer Fawad Andarabi: Former minister Taliban ‘brutally killed’ Afghan folk singer Fawad Andarabi: Former minister
Wedding certificate and cell phone: How a US veteran’s wife fled Afghanistan Wedding certificate and cell phone: How a US veteran’s wife fled Afghanistan
US woman told to stop taking credit for saving Afghan girls robotics team: Report US woman told to stop taking credit for saving Afghan girls robotics team: Report
Nine family members killed in blast near Kabul airport: Reports Nine family members killed in blast near Kabul airport: Reports
EU will reimpose COVID-19 travel ban on US, Lebanon, and Israel: Sources EU will reimpose COVID-19 travel ban on US, Lebanon, and Israel: Sources
Abu Dhabi requires booster shot for people who took Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine Abu Dhabi requires booster shot for people who took Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More