Six on death row executed by hanging in southern Iraq, three for ‘terrorism’

Six Iraqis sentenced to death, three for “terrorism,” were hanged Monday in a prison in southern Iraq, a medical source told AFP.

The source said the hangings took place in Nasiriyah prison, where death row prisoners are held.

Amnesty International says it recorded more than 45 executions in Iraq in last year, including many of people accused of belonging to ISIS.

