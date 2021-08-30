.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Six on death row executed by hanging in southern Iraq, three for ‘terrorism’

  • Font
Iraqi residents and families of victims protest to demand the execution of Iraqis convicted of terrorism in Nasiriyah Central Prison, also known as al-Hout prison, in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah in the Dhi Qar province on January 26, 2021. (AFP)
Terrorism

Six on death row executed by hanging in southern Iraq, three for ‘terrorism’

AFP

Published: Updated:

Six Iraqis sentenced to death, three for “terrorism,” were hanged Monday in a prison in southern Iraq, a medical source told AFP.

The source said the hangings took place in Nasiriyah prison, where death row prisoners are held.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Amnesty International says it recorded more than 45 executions in Iraq in last year, including many of people accused of belonging to ISIS.

Read more:

Multiple terrorist attacks in Iraq leave 18 people dead overnight

What happened in Afghanistan will not happen in Iraq: Iraqi military

Iraq’s prime minister announces arrests over Baghdad suicide bombing

When Iraq returns

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Lebanon food poisoning cases spike as energy crisis kills fridges Lebanon food poisoning cases spike as energy crisis kills fridges
Four residents arrested by Riyadh police for faking PCR test results Four residents arrested by Riyadh police for faking PCR test results
Top Content
Taliban ‘brutally killed’ Afghan folk singer Fawad Andarabi: Former minister Taliban ‘brutally killed’ Afghan folk singer Fawad Andarabi: Former minister
Wedding certificate and cell phone: How a US veteran’s wife fled Afghanistan Wedding certificate and cell phone: How a US veteran’s wife fled Afghanistan
US woman told to stop taking credit for saving Afghan girls robotics team: Report US woman told to stop taking credit for saving Afghan girls robotics team: Report
Nine family members killed in blast near Kabul airport: Reports Nine family members killed in blast near Kabul airport: Reports
EU will reimpose COVID-19 travel ban on US, Lebanon, and Israel: Sources EU will reimpose COVID-19 travel ban on US, Lebanon, and Israel: Sources
Abu Dhabi requires booster shot for people who took Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine Abu Dhabi requires booster shot for people who took Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More