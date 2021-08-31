.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Biden calls Afghanistan withdrawal ‘success’, warns ISIS-K: We’re not done with you

  • Font
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan at the White House, Aug. 31, 2021. (Reuters)
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan at the White House, Aug. 31, 2021. (Reuters)

Biden calls Afghanistan withdrawal ‘success’, warns ISIS-K: We’re not done with you

“This is also about ending an era of major military operations to remake other countries,” Biden says.

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday defended his decision to rapidly withdraw from Afghanistan, calling the evacuation an “extraordinary success,” but warning ISIS that they would be attacked soon.

“To ISIS-K: We are not done with you yet,” Biden said in a televised address to the nation.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On Monday night, the US ended its longest war in history after the last US troops and officials left Kabul on military planes.

However, the terrorist group claimed a suicide bombing during the evacuation process, which resulted in the deadliest attack on US troops in a decade.

Biden also said his decision to withdraw was “based on the unanimous” decision and advice of his civilian and military advisors.

“By the time I came into office the Taliban was in the strongest military position since 2001, controlling or contesting half the country,” he said.

The US president referred to “my predecessor” multiple times throughout his televised speech and said the deal made between the Trump administration and the Taliban in 2020 was something he had to follow through on.

“We faced one of two choices: follow the agreement … or send in thousands of more troops and escalate the war,” Biden said.

Read more: Kabul bombings mark deadliest day for US troops in over a decade

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Watch: Taliban hold mock US, UK, NATO funeral after American troops left Afghanistan Watch: Taliban hold mock US, UK, NATO funeral after American troops left Afghanistan
US made ‘secret’ deal with Taliban to set up a gate to evacuate Americans: Report US made ‘secret’ deal with Taliban to set up a gate to evacuate Americans: Report
Top Content
EU will reimpose COVID-19 travel ban on US, Lebanon, and Israel: Sources EU will reimpose COVID-19 travel ban on US, Lebanon, and Israel: Sources
Eight people injured after explosive drone hits Abha airport in Saudi Arabia Eight people injured after explosive drone hits Abha airport in Saudi Arabia
UAE announces lower price for PCR tests across all emirates, results within 24 hours UAE announces lower price for PCR tests across all emirates, results within 24 hours
Taliban have access to $85 bln army equipment due to Biden’s ‘negligence’: US veteran Taliban have access to $85 bln army equipment due to Biden’s ‘negligence’: US veteran
Female Afghan journalist who interviewed Taliban spokesman flees country Female Afghan journalist who interviewed Taliban spokesman flees country
Indicators warn of a ‘third mass exodus’ from Lebanon: AUB Crisis Observatory Indicators warn of a ‘third mass exodus’ from Lebanon: AUB Crisis Observatory
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More