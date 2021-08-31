Biden calls Afghanistan withdrawal ‘success’, warns ISIS-K: We’re not done with you

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday defended his decision to rapidly withdraw from Afghanistan, calling the evacuation an “extraordinary success,” but warning ISIS that they would be attacked soon.

“To ISIS-K: We are not done with you yet,” Biden said in a televised address to the nation.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

On Monday night, the US ended its longest war in history after the last US troops and officials left Kabul on military planes.

However, the terrorist group claimed a suicide bombing during the evacuation process, which resulted in the deadliest attack on US troops in a decade.

Biden also said his decision to withdraw was “based on the unanimous” decision and advice of his civilian and military advisors.

“By the time I came into office the Taliban was in the strongest military position since 2001, controlling or contesting half the country,” he said.

The US president referred to “my predecessor” multiple times throughout his televised speech and said the deal made between the Trump administration and the Taliban in 2020 was something he had to follow through on.

“We faced one of two choices: follow the agreement … or send in thousands of more troops and escalate the war,” Biden said.

Read more: Kabul bombings mark deadliest day for US troops in over a decade