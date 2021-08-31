Twitter reportedly restricts access for several former Trump admin officials

Former Trump administration officials are being restricted from posting to Twitter, according to one former US official.

At least four Republican figures with experience in US foreign policy in the Middle East could not tweet as of late Monday night.

Al Arabiya English was unable to independently verify the reason for the move.

The individuals include Marshall Billingslea, who was a former presidential envoy under President Donald Trump and the former assistant secretary of the Treasury for Terrorist Financing, Victoria Coates, Robert Greenway and Richard Goldberg.

Greenway was a former senior director at the National Security Council for the Middle East and North Africa under Trump. Goldberg and Coates were also senior officials in the Trump administration.

Twitter has yet to respond to a request for comment.

“On the night that [President] Biden pulls our troops out of Afghanistan, Twitter shuts down senior Republicans with experience in Afghanistan,” Billingslea told Al Arabiya English.

He and the other three individuals reported being unable to publish original tweets. Billingslea was able to “retweet” and send direct messages but said he was unable to see his own tweets.