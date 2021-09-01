Biden plan to reopen Jerusalem consulate for Palestinians a ‘bad idea’: Israeli FM

Israel believes the Biden administration’s plan to reopen the US consulate in Jerusalem to provide diplomatic outreach to the Palestinians is a “bad idea,” Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Wednesday.

The previous administration of President Donald Trump signaled support for Israel’s claim on Jerusalem as its capital by moving the US embassy there from Tel Aviv and subsuming the consulate in that mission.

Trump outraged the Arab world and stoked international criticism by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December 2017 and moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv in May 2018.

Palestinian leaders suspended diplomatic contacts with the US administration after the embassy move and have since boycotted US efforts to craft a long-awaited Israeli-Palestinian peace plan, accusing Washington of pro-Israel bias.

