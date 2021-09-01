US Senate delegation in Lebanon to discuss political, economic crisis

A delegation of senior-ranking US senators landed in Beirut Tuesday as part of a trip that will also see them visit Israel, Senator Chris Murphy said.

“Wheels down in Beirut,” Murphy, a member of the Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee, tweeted.

He said the visit to Lebanon was aimed at working “on a solution to the political and economic crisis” that has hamstrung the country for the better part of two years.

The Democratic senator was joined by three other senators from his political party: Chris Van Hollen, Richard Blumenthal and Jon Ossoff.

The US senators will then head to Israel to “build bridges with the new Israeli coalition government,” Murphy said.

US ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea was seen welcoming the senators at Beirut’s International Airport.

