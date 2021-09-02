.
Abbas, Abdullah, Sisi meet in Cairo for talks on Jerusalem

A handout picture released by the Egyptian Presidency on September 2, 2021 shows (L to R) Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Egypt’s President al-Sisi, and Palestinian President Abbas posing together for a group photo during a trilateral summit in Cairo. (Egyptian Presidency/AFP)
AFP

Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas met in Cairo on Thursday with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II for talks on Jerusalem.

Abbas condemned “the aggressions of (Jewish) settlers... under the protection of the Israeli army,” in reference to the threatened expulsion of Palestinians from Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

It said the leaders of Egypt and Jordan, the first Arab countries to establish relations with Israel, reaffirmed their support for Abbas, whose Palestinian Authority runs the Israeli-occupied West Bank while the Islamist movement Hamas runs the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s supreme court this week delayed ruling on the eviction of four families in east Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Israel captured east Jerusalem from Jordan during the Six-Day War in 1967, and later annexed it in a move not recognized internationally.

Palestinians see east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

